Wabtec Corp is Among the Companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (WAB, TRN, OSK, ASTE, FSS)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Wabtec Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 53.92. Following is Trinity Industri with a a price to cash flow ratio of 51.99. Oshkosh Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 35.02.

Astec Industries follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.04, and Fed Signal Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 26.18.

