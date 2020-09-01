Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca in the Mortgage REITs Industry (ORC, CMO, EARN, AGNC, DX)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Orchid Island Ca ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 80.54. Capstead Mortgag is next with a EV/Sales of 52.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 47.30.

Agnc Investment follows with a EV/Sales of 36.83, and Dynex Capital rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 36.03.

