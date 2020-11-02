Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Mortgage REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Orchid Island Ca (ORC, CMO, EARN, AGNC, DX)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Orchid Island Ca ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 80.71. Following is Capstead Mortgag with a EV/Sales of 52.63. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 47.31.

Agnc Investment follows with a EV/Sales of 37.06, and Dynex Capital rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 37.00.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Orchid Island Ca and will alert subscribers who have ORC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.