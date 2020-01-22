Top 5 Companies in the Specialty Chemicals Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (VAL, RYAM, FTK, KRA, OMN)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.
Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Rayonier Adv is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Flotek Inds ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.
Kraton Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.09, and Omnova Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.
