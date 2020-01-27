Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Valspar Corp/The (VAL, RYAM, FTK, KRA, OMN)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Valspar Corp/The ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08. Rayonier Adv is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.09. Flotek Inds ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.27.

Kraton Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30, and Omnova Solutions rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.56.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Omnova Solutions on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Omnova Solutions have risen 57.5%. We continue to monitor Omnova Solutions for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.