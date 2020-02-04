Shares of Omnicom Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Advertising Industry (OMC, IPG, NCMI, SCOR, CCO)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Omnicom Group ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.72. Interpublic Grp is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.67. National Cinemed ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57.

Comscore Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Comscore Inc on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.14. Since that call, shares of Comscore Inc have fallen 31.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.