Shares of Omnicom Group Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Advertising Industry (OMC, IPG, CCO, NCMI, MDCA)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Omnicom Group ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Interpublic Grp is next with a CE of $791. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a CE of $542.
National Cinemed follows with a CE of $60, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $46.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of National Cinemed on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $6.31. Since that call, shares of National Cinemed have fallen 52.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
