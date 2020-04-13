Shares of Interpublic Grp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Advertising Industry (IPG, OMC, CCO, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Interpublic Grp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.74. Omnicom Group is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.06. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 3.27.

National Cinemed follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.49, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 0.79.

