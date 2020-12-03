Shares of Interpublic Grp Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Cash Flow in the Advertising Industry (IPG, OMC, CCO, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Interpublic Grp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.67. Following is Omnicom Group with a a price to cash flow ratio of 7.74. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 5.46.

National Cinemed follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 2.45, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.38.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Mdc Partners-A and will alert subscribers who have MDCA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.