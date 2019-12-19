Shares of Clear Channel-A Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Advertising Industry (CCO, OMC, IPG, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Clear Channel-A ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.87. Following is Omnicom Group with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.34. Interpublic Grp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.11.

National Cinemed follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.23, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.41.

