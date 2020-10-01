Relatively Low EV/EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Mdc Partners-A in the Advertising Industry (MDCA, NCMI, OMC, IPG, CCO)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mdc Partners-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.45. Following is National Cinemed with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.51. Omnicom Group ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.24.

Interpublic Grp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.30, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.03.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Interpublic Grp on September 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Interpublic Grp have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor Interpublic Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.