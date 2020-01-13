Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Clear Channel-A in the Advertising Industry (CCO, IPG, OMC, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Clear Channel-A ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.71. Following is Interpublic Grp with a a price to cash flow ratio of 12.41. Omnicom Group ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 9.86.

National Cinemed follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 4.06, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 1.72.

