Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Mdc Partners-A (MDCA, CCO, SCOR, OMC, IPG)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Mdc Partners-A ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08. Following is Clear Channel-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.30. Comscore Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.52.

Omnicom Group follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.01, and Interpublic Grp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.05.

