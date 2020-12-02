Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Mdc Partners-A (MDCA, NCMI, OMC, IPG, CCO)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Mdc Partners-A ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.32. National Cinemed is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.49. Omnicom Group ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 7.97.

Interpublic Grp follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 8.29, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.93.

