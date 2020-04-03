Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of National Cinemed (NCMI, IPG, OMC, SCOR, CCO)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

National Cinemed ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.32. Following is Interpublic Grp with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.97.

Comscore Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.59, and Clear Channel-A rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.26.

