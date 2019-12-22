Highest Level of Cash in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC, IPG, CCO, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Omnicom Group ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Interpublic Grp with a CE of $791. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a CE of $542.

National Cinemed follows with a CE of $60, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $46.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Interpublic Grp on September 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.58. Since that recommendation, shares of Interpublic Grp have risen 6.8%. We continue to monitor Interpublic Grp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.