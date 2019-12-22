Highest Level of Cash in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of Omnicom Group (OMC, IPG, CCO, NCMI, MDCA)
Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Omnicom Group ranks highest with a CE of $4,000. Following is Interpublic Grp with a CE of $791. Clear Channel-A ranks third highest with a CE of $542.
National Cinemed follows with a CE of $60, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $46.
