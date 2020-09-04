Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Advertising Industry Detected in Shares of National Cinemed (NCMI, CCO, OMC, IPG, SCOR)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

National Cinemed ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 2.51. Following is Clear Channel-A with a EV/Sales of 1.85. Omnicom Group ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 0.89.

Interpublic Grp follows with a EV/Sales of 0.85, and Comscore Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.73.

