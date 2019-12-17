Comscore Inc has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Advertising Industry (SCOR, IPG, OMC, NCMI, MDCA)

Below are the three companies in the Advertising industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Comscore Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,470.2%. Following is Interpublic Grp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,555.3%. Omnicom Group ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 6,149.9%.

National Cinemed follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 10,013.0%, and Mdc Partners-A rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 11,171.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Comscore Inc on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Comscore Inc have risen 93.7%. We continue to monitor Comscore Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.