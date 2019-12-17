Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Invivo Therapeut in the Health Care Equipment Industry (NVIV, HSKA, TRXC, NXTM, ANGO)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Invivo Therapeut ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 61.7%. Following is Heska Corp with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 563.7%. Transenterix Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 686.0%.
Nxstage Medical follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 821.1%, and Angiodynamics In rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,575.5%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Invivo Therapeut on December 18th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.73. Since that call, shares of Invivo Therapeut have fallen 90.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio invivo therapeut heska corp amex:trxc transenterix inc nxstage medical angiodynamics in