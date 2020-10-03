Top 5 Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (PICO, CVCO, NVR, BLD, IBP)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Pico Holdings ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 16.52. Cavco Industries is next with a EV/Sales of 2.05. Nvr Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.03.

Topbuild Cor follows with a EV/Sales of 1.87, and Installed Buildi rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.79.

