Shares of Cavco Industries Rank the Lowest in Terms of Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Homebuilding Industry (CVCO, GRBK, BLD, DHI, NVR)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Cavco Industries ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,281.9%. Following is Green Brick Part with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,763.3%. Topbuild Cor ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,953.2%.

Dr Horton Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,403.7%, and Nvr Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,710.8%.

