Pico Holdings is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (PICO, CVCO, NVR, IBP, BLD)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Pico Holdings ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.74. Cavco Industries is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.56. Nvr Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.55.

Installed Buildi follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.49, and Topbuild Cor rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.48.

