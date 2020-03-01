Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Homebuilding Industry Detected in Shares of Cavco Industries (CVCO, NVR, IBP, BLD, DHI)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Cavco Industries ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.94. Nvr Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.68. Installed Buildi ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.45.

Topbuild Cor follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.39, and Dr Horton Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.09.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cavco Industries and will alert subscribers who have CVCO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.