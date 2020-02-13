Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN, FLWS, TRIP, NTRI, LVNTA)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 160.02. Following is 1-800-Flowers-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 39.13. Tripadvisor Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.50.

Nutrisystem Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.21, and Liberty Ventur-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.13.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Liberty Ventur-A on February 8th, 2018 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $55.86. Since that call, shares of Liberty Ventur-A have fallen 4.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.