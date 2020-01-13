Amazon.Com Inc has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (AMZN, FLWS, TRIP, NTRI, LVNTA)
Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Amazon.Com Inc ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 139.51. Following is 1-800-Flowers-A with a a price to cash flow ratio of 33.10. Tripadvisor Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 24.23.
Nutrisystem Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.21, and Liberty Ventur-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 17.13.
