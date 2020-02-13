Top 5 Companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (NCLH, HLT, H, VAC, MAR)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Norwegian Cruise ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 57.89. Hilton Worldwide is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.54. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 34.50.

Marriott Vacatio follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 29.21, and Marriott Intl-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.76.

