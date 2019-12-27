Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Union Pac Corp in the Railroads Industry (UNP, KSU, CSX, NSC, GWR)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Union Pac Corp ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.64. Following is Kansas City Sout with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.52. Csx Corp ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.40.

Norfolk Southern follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.30, and Genesee & Wyomin rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Genesee & Wyomin on March 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Genesee & Wyomin have risen 28.3%. We continue to monitor Genesee & Wyomin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.