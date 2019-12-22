Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Union Pac Corp in the Railroads Industry (UNP, NSC, CSX, KSU, GWR)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Union Pac Corp ranks highest with a CE of $1,000. Following is Norfolk Southern with a CE of $690. Csx Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $419.

Kansas City Sout follows with a CE of $134, and Genesee & Wyomin rounds out the top five with a CE of $80.

