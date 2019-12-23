Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Railroads Industry Detected in Shares of Genesee & Wyomin (GWR, NSC, CSX, KSU, UNP)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.77. Following is Norfolk Southern with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.30. Csx Corp ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.40.

Kansas City Sout follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.54, and Union Pac Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.64.

