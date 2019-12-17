Kansas City Sout is Among the Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (KSU, GWR, NSC, UNP, CSX)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Kansas City Sout ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,499.6%. Following is Genesee & Wyomin with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,743.6%. Norfolk Southern ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,754.9%.

Union Pac Corp follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,053.6%, and Csx Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,451.2%.

