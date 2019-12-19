Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Railroads Industry Detected in Shares of Union Pac Corp (UNP, KSU, CSX, GWR, NSC)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Union Pac Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.73. Following is Kansas City Sout with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.50. Csx Corp ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.08.

Genesee & Wyomin follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.57, and Norfolk Southern rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.35.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Genesee & Wyomin on March 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Genesee & Wyomin have risen 27.5%. We continue to monitor Genesee & Wyomin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.