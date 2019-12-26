Genesee & Wyomin is Among the Companies in the Railroads Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (GWR, NSC, KSU, CSX, UNP)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Genesee & Wyomin ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.70. Norfolk Southern is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.75. Kansas City Sout ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.32.

Csx Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.32, and Union Pac Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.95.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Genesee & Wyomin on March 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $87.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Genesee & Wyomin have risen 28.3%. We continue to monitor Genesee & Wyomin for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.