Shares of Navigant Consult Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, MG, RECN, CRAI, NLSN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Mistras Group In is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.10. Resources Connec ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.19.

Cra Internationa follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.28, and Nielsen Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

