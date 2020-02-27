Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Navigant Consult in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, MG, RECN, CRAI, NLSN)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Mistras Group In with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.32. Resources Connec ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.57.

Cra Internationa follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.96, and Nielsen Holdings rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.02.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mistras Group In on November 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.53. Since that call, shares of Mistras Group In have fallen 36.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.