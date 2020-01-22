Navigant Consult has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, MG, RECN, NLSN, CRAI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Mistras Group In with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14. Resources Connec ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.22.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.29, and Cra Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

