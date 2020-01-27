Navigant Consult has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Research & Consulting Services Industry (NCI, MG, RECN, NLSN, CRAI)

Below are the three companies in the Research & Consulting Services industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Navigant Consult ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.05. Following is Mistras Group In with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.47. Resources Connec ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.70.

Nielsen Holdings follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.06, and Cra Internationa rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.07.

