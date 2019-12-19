Shares of Firstenergy Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (FE, NEE, SO, MGEE, IDA)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.01. Nextera Energy is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 21.50. Southern Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 18.46.

Mge Energy Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.35, and Idacorp Inc rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.88.

