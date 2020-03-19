Firstenergy Corp has the Highest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Electric Utilities Industry (FE, NEE, SO, MGEE, ES)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.06. Following is Nextera Energy with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.43. Southern Co ranks third highest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 17.18.

Mge Energy Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.88, and Eversource Energ rounds out the top five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.75.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mge Energy Inc on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $78.27. Since that call, shares of Mge Energy Inc have fallen 9.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.