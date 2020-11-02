Top 5 Companies in the Broadcasting Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (HMTV, NXST, GTN, TRCO, TGNA)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Hemisphere Media ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.23. Following is Nexstar Media-A with a EV/Sales of 3.93. Gray Television ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.63.

Tribune Media -A follows with a EV/Sales of 3.42, and Tegna Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.41.

