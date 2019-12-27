Zumiez Inc Rises 1.45% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.49 to a high of $33.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.85 on volume of 51,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Zumiez Inc has traded in a range of $11.43 to $35.47 and is now at $32.80, 187% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

