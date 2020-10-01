Zumiez Inc Falls 1.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.04 to a high of $33.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $33.80 on volume of 68,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Zumiez Inc has traded in a range of $11.43 to $35.47 and is now at $33.63, 194% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

