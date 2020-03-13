Zumiez Inc Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (ZUMZ)

The price of Zumiez Inc shares has slipped to $19.29 (a -5.1% change) on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 374,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 226,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zumiez Inc and will alert subscribers who have ZUMZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Zumiez Inc has traded in a range of $11.43 to $35.47 and is now at $18.36, 61% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.