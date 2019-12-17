Zogenix Inc Rises 5.32% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.31 to a high of $52.83. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $50.31 on volume of 300,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Zogenix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.83 and a 52-week low of $7.50 and are now trading 602% above that low price at $52.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zogenix Inc on November 14th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $45.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Zogenix Inc have risen 10.1%. We continue to monitor ZGNX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.