Zions Bancorp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.26%

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.27 to a high of $50.86. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.45 on volume of 528,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zions Bancorp on September 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Zions Bancorp have risen 19.2%. We continue to monitor ZION for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Zions Bancorp has traded in a range of $38.08 to $52.48 and is now at $50.58, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.