Zions Bancorp Falls 4.43% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.19 to a high of $48.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $50.15 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zions Bancorp on September 10th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.12. Since that recommendation, shares of Zions Bancorp have risen 16.1%. We continue to monitor ZION for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Zions Bancorp has traded in a range of $38.08 to $52.48 and is now at $47.45, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.