Zimmer Biomet Ho Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13%

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $149.96 to a high of $151.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $150.16 on volume of 249,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Zimmer Biomet Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $151.67 and a 52-week low of $103.17 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $150.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

