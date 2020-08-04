Zimmer Biomet Ho is Among the Companies in the Health Care Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ZBH , ABMD , NUVA , HOLX , SYK )

Below are the top five companies in the Health Care Equipment industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Zimmer Biomet Ho (NYSE:ZBH ) ranks first with a gain of 6.98%; Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD ) ranks second with a gain of 6.85%; and Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA ) ranks third with a gain of 6.51%.

Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) follows with a gain of 5.86% and Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.06%.

