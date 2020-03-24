Zendesk Inc Rises 14.34% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.29 to a high of $64.05. Yesterday, the shares gained 14.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $63.84 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Zendesk Inc has traded in a range of $50.23 to $94.79 and is now at $61.03, 22% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zendesk Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.87. Since that call, shares of Zendesk Inc have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.