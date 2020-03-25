Zendesk Inc has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Application Software Industry (ZEN, RNG, EGHT, HUBS, AYX)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Zendesk Inc ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.1%. Ringcentral In-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 0.3%. 8X8 Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.4%.

Hubspot Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%, and Alteryx Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Zendesk Inc on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $82.87. Since that call, shares of Zendesk Inc have fallen 32.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.