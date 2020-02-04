Zendesk Inc has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Application Software Industry (ZEN, ADSK, HUBS, AYX, EGHT)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Zendesk Inc ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 311.0%. Following is Autodesk Inc with a future earnings growth of 262.0%. Hubspot Inc ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 63.7%.

Alteryx Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 61.0%, and 8X8 Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 56.5%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hubspot Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hubspot Inc in search of a potential trend change.